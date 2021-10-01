Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 1, 2021
Here are tonight’s North Escambia area high school football games:
FLORIDA
- Jay at Northview [Click for homecoming game and parade info]
- Pace at Tate
- Godby at West Florida
- Milton at Washington
- Pensacola High at Arnold
- Mobile Christian at Pensacola Catholic
- Gulf Breeze (bye week)
- Navarre (bye week)
- Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Chipley (FL)
- Vigor at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Bayside Academy at Flomaton
- Excel at T.R. Miller
- St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Tate at Escambia last week. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
