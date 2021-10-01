Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 1, 2021

Here are tonight’s North Escambia area high school football games:

FLORIDA

  • Jay at Northview [Click for homecoming game and parade info]
  • Pace at Tate
  • Godby at West Florida
  • Milton at Washington
  • Pensacola High at Arnold
  • Mobile Christian at Pensacola Catholic
  • Gulf Breeze (bye week)
  • Navarre (bye week)
  • Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy at Chipley (FL)
  • Vigor at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Bayside Academy at Flomaton
  • Excel at T.R. Miller
  • St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal

Pictured: Tate at Escambia last week. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

