Here Is The Friday Night Area High School Football Schedule
October 29, 2021
Here is Friday night’s North Escambia area football schedule:
FLORIDA
- Niceville at Tate
- Northview at Bay
- J.U. Blacksher at Jay
- Pine Forest at Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at West Florida
- Escambia at Gulf Breeze
- Crestview at Navarre
- Milton at Pace
ALABAMA
- Bessemer Academy at Escambia Academy
- Flomaton at Escambia County (Atmore)
- T.R. Miller at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Northview defeated Marianna 21-14 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
