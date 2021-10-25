Gulf Power Explores Ways To Move Power Lines Underground To Enhance Reliability

October 25, 2021

Gulf Power is exploring ways to move power lines underground to enhance reliability, especially during storms.

The Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program is designed to help find cost effective ways to replace overhead neighborhood power lines with more reliable underground lines.

In a first of its kind project for Gulf Power, the company recently demonstrated how it is replacing overhead power lines with more reliable underground lines in the Myrtle Grove community.

While the program is new for Gulf Power, it has been used by their parent company Florida Power & Light on more than 300 neighborhood projects in FPL’s service territory.  Gulf Power is leveraging FPL’s expertise to improve service to customers in Northwest Florida.

Trees and vegetation blowing into overhead power lines are a leading cause of service interruptions, particularly during hurricanes and severe weather. Putting power lines underground improves reliability during good weather and bad. Neighborhoods are chosen for the program based on data, including a history of vegetation-related outages and other reliability issues.

