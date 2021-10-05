Get Tested For HIV For Free Thursday In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will offer free HIV rapid testing this Thursday, October 7, at FDOH-Escambia’s Fairfield Drive location. The testing is open to the public, with no appointment needed.

What: Free HIV Rapid Testing

Who: Open to the public, no appointment needed

When: Thursday, October 7, 2021 between 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: FDOH-Escambia, 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL

How: The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.