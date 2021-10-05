Flomaton Man Charged With Calling In False Report Of Shots Fired

A Flomaton man is facing charges after allegedly calling in a false report of a shots fired incident in an attempt to hinder an ongoing investigation.

Shane Johnson was arrested Monday on charges of false reporting to law enforcement and obstructing a government operation.

Last Friday, Flomaton Police were conducting an investigation in the Holt Subdivision when Johnson called to report shots fired situation across town, according to Chief Charles Thompson, in attempt to hinder the investigation.

Thompson said caller ID was blocked, but investigators were able to track to the call to Johnson.

Thompson said false reports cost time, gas, and impact public safety.

“This release isn’t to hinder someone from notifying us of any issue, but the issue is required to be factual. It shall not be some bogus attempt to hinder my officers from doing their job,” the police chief said. “For every call that is received to our department that is fake, we will use every resource at our disposal to investigate the incident, and if probable cause is found for arrest, it will be presented to the courts for a warrant.”