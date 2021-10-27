FHP Apprehends Hit And Run Driver That Struck Cantonment Man’s Pickup

The Florida Highway Patrol patrol apprehended a hit and run driver Monday evening after he crashed into a Cantonment man’s pickup truck.

FHP said the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Nine Mile Road when he turned left onto the Highway 29 entrance ramp. He collided with a Ford F150 driven by a 57-year old Cantonment man.

The driver of the Suburban fled south on Highway 29 and was later located and apprehended near an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Elias Quintanilla was issued criminal citations by FHP for leaving the scene with damage and no valid driver’s license. He was also ticketed for failure to yield.

There were no injuries in the traffic crash.