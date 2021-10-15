Expect Overnight Ramp Closures At Highway 29, Nine Mile Road

Nighttime temporary ramp closures at the Highway 29 and Nine Mile Road interchange are underway this week.

Drivers can anticipate the ramp closures through Saturday, October 16, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closures are required to allow crews to pave the on- and off-ramps, one ramp at a time. Flagmen and detour signage will be in place.

