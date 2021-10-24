Escambia Waste Services Director Retires After 37 Years

October 24, 2021

Escambia County  Waste Services Director Patrick Johnson has retired after 37 years on the job.

Johnson began his career with the county in November 1984 has a maintenance worker.

“Pat is a man of extreme character. He is ethical, he is honest, his work ethic is second to none. He has set the bar extremely high for directors and county employees. Pat, I wish you the absolute best in your retirement,” Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno said.

Johnson was presented a proclamation and honored by the Escambia County Commission at a recent meeting.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 