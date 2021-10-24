Escambia Waste Services Director Retires After 37 Years

Escambia County Waste Services Director Patrick Johnson has retired after 37 years on the job.

Johnson began his career with the county in November 1984 has a maintenance worker.

“Pat is a man of extreme character. He is ethical, he is honest, his work ethic is second to none. He has set the bar extremely high for directors and county employees. Pat, I wish you the absolute best in your retirement,” Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno said.

Johnson was presented a proclamation and honored by the Escambia County Commission at a recent meeting.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.