Escambia Schools Relax COVID-19 Restrictions; Volunteers, Visitors And Some Field Trips Return

October 12, 2021

The Escambia County School District has relaxed some of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions at local schools.

Effective Tuesday, on-campus visitors will be allowed, including volunteers, mentors and college recruiters. Field trips will also be allowed to resume on a limited basis with district-level approval.

Any precautionary protocols issued by the state will remain in place, and any large student gatherings on campus during the school day will remain limited.

The Escambia County School District reported 10 positive students and six positive staff members as of Monday. There were 92 more students in quarantine, along with two staff members.

