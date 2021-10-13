Escambia Residents Can Apply For COVID-19 Death Funeral Assistance
Escambia County residents who require funeral assistance due to COVID-19 can apply for FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program. There is currently no deadline to apply.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet the following conditions:
- Must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses on or after Jan. 20, 2020.
- For deaths that occurred after May 16, 2020, the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- For deaths that occurred from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020, any death certificate that does not attribute the cause of death to COVID-19 must be accompanied by a signed statement listing COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause of death.
- The signed statement must be provided by the original certifier of the death certificate or the local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction in which the death occurred.
- The statement must provide an additional explanation, or causal pathway, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to COVID-19.
- If the death certificate was issued May 17, 2020 or later, the death certificate must attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19.
- FEMA encourages you to keep the official death certificate that shows the death occurred in the United States, including District of Columbia and the U.S. territories.
To apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, call the helpline at 844-684-6333. The helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Central time. Online applications are not accepted.
