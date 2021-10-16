Escambia Firefighter That Suffered Heart Attack During Training Exercise Is Now Recovering At Home

An Escambia County firefighter that went into cardiac arrest during a training exercise was discharged from the hospital Friday evening.

According to the Escambia County Professional Firefighters union, the firefighter is now resting comfortably at home.

The firefighter was taking part in a search training exercise Monday afternoon at a former shopping center a the corner of Pace Boulevard and Fairfield Drive. Fellow firefighters immediately came to his aid, and he was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Fog machines were used during the Monday’s training scenarios, but there was no live fire or smoke.