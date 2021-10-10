Escambia County Students Are Out Of School Monday, But Not Due To The Holiday

There will be school Monday for students in Escambia County, Florida, but due to the federal holiday.

That’s because Monday is a professional development and non-student day. Teachers and most other school employees will be working.

It’s not officially a day out of school due to the federal Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday that also falls on Monday. The holiday is observed on the district calendar.