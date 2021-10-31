Escambia County Seeks Volunteer For Board Of Adjustment Appointment

October 31, 2021

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment.


Members serve a two-year term of office and meet at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month for approximately two hours. Travel is not required. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment to begin serving in January are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Wednesday, November 10. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 