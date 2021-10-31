Escambia County Seeks Volunteer For Board Of Adjustment Appointment

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment.





Members serve a two-year term of office and meet at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month for approximately two hours. Travel is not required. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment to begin serving in January are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Wednesday, November 10. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.