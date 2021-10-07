ECSO: Daughter Stabbed Her Father Multiple Times At Frank Ard Road Home

October 7, 2021

A man was stabbed multiple by his daughter Wednesday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The father was at his daughter’s home on Frank Ard Road, just off Quintette Road, when the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m.

A relative entered the home and saw him on the floor with three stab wounds to the chest area, according to the ECSO. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS and is expected to recover.

“That’s all we know because it was just dad and daughter, and when relatives came in she ran out,” Sgt. Melanie Peterson said.

A warrant is expected to be issued for the daughter’s arrest.

