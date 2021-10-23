Dry And Sunny For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.