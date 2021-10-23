Dry And Sunny For The Weekend
October 23, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
