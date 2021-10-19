Dadura Promoted To Escambia County Human Resources Director

October 19, 2021

Escambia County has promoted Crystal Dadura to the human resources director position.

She is responsible for the county’s human resources policies, and she also services as the county ethics officer and ADA coorindinator.

Dadura became human resources manager on February 1, and assumed the role of interim department director on July 8. Her promotion to human resources director took effect October 6 and was recently approved by the Escambia County Commission.

“Crystal is an excellent fit for the director position. She has been phenomenal in this role in working with our staff, the union negotiations and creating a rapport with other department directors. I’m excited that she has accepted this role and look forward to continuing to work with her,” said Interim County Administrator Wes Moreno.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 