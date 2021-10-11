Crude Oil Price Spike Drags Florida Gas Prices To New 2021 Highs

Florida drivers are feeling even more pain at the pump this week, as the ripple effects from the pandemic continue to play out in the crude oil market. The price of crude surged last week, on concerns that what was already a tight global fuel market, could get even tighter this winter. And gas prices are being dragged along for the ride.

Florida gas prices surged 12 cents last week, rising from $3.05 to $3.17 per gallon. Sunday’s state average of $3.17 was the highest daily average since October 2014.

Escambia County’s average price at the pump was $3.12. The lowest price to be found Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.08 at stations on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road in Cantonment. Pensacola’s lowest price was $2.99 at a Cervantes Street station, with the next lowest at $3.02 on Airport Boulevard.