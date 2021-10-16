Crestview Gets Close 7-3 Win Over The Tate Aggies (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies fought hard Friday night but came up short in a 7-3 loss to the Bulldogs in Crestview Friday night.

Crestview (5-3) took a 7-0 lead over the Aggies with a 13-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, Tate sophomore Ward O’Brien handed off to senior Warren Henke for a 24-yard run to the Crestview 8-yard line. On fourth down, Henke got control of a high snap but was stopped at about the 3-yard line.

On a fourth down Crestview punt, Kabron Purifoy blocked it, once again putting the Aggies within reach of the end zone. On third down, it was O’Brien to Diego Dukes, but he was stopped at about the 15-yard line.

O’Brien nailed a 26-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Tate Aggies (1-7) are off next Friday night before hosting Niceville on October 29.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.