Crestview Gets Close 7-3 Win Over The Tate Aggies (With Gallery)

October 16, 2021

The Tate Aggies fought hard Friday night but came up short in a 7-3 loss to the Bulldogs in Crestview Friday night.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Crestview (5-3) took a 7-0 lead over the Aggies with a 13-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, Tate sophomore Ward O’Brien handed off to senior Warren Henke for a 24-yard run to the Crestview 8-yard line. On fourth down, Henke got control of a high snap but was stopped at about the 3-yard line.

On a fourth down Crestview punt, Kabron Purifoy blocked it, once again putting the Aggies within reach of the end zone. On third down, it was O’Brien to Diego Dukes, but he was stopped at about the 15-yard line.

O’Brien nailed a 26-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 8:12 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Tate Aggies (1-7) are off next Friday night before hosting Niceville on October 29.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 