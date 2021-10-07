Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 100

CoVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County are continuing to decline, falling before 100 Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

As of October 6, there were 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. One month ago, that number was 330.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Graphic: City of Pensacola.