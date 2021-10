Century Honors Robert Tims For 33 Years Of Dedicated Service

The Town of Century honored longtime employee Robert Tims Monday night with a service award.

Tims was honored “for 33 years of dedicated service”. He first went to work for Century in August 1988.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell (right) presents a service award to Robert Tims honoring him for 33 years of employment with the town. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.