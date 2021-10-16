Catholic Tops Northview 45-13

October 16, 2021

The 3A Catholic Crusaders defeated the 1A Northview Chiefs Friday night.

After Catholic took a 14-0 lead, Northview’ Jamarkus Jefferson was in from about 3-yards out to make it 14-7.

The Crusaders expanded their lead to 38-7 at the half and then 45-7 by the end of the third.

Jefferson was in the end zone with about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, as Catholic went on to win it 45-13 in Pensacola.

The Marianna Bulldogs (4-4) will make the long haul to Bratt to face the Northview Chiefs (2-4) next Friday night.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 