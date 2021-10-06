Cantonment Man Accused Of Abusing Elderly Person, Battery of His Girlfriend

A Cantonment man is accused of abusing an elderly person and the battery of his girlfriend.

Joseph Terry Jones, 35, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of abuse of an elderly person domestic violence and battery domestic violence.

Jones is accused of getting into an altercation on the back deck of a home with his live-in girlfriend who was “begging for mercy and for someone to get him off of her”, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report states. Jones then got into “tussle” with an elderly person in the house, punching them in the face three or four times, the report continues.

Jones was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $30,000 bond.