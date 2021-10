Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named students of the month for August.

They are:

Kindergarten: Sieanna Lambeth and Estella Johnson

1st Grade: Tanirah Lee and Evin Levins

2nd Grade: Connor Levins and Lucas Jordan

3rd Grade: Kinsley McKinnon and Gracie Levins

4th Grade: Jakiy’rah Thomas and Hailey Levins

5th Grade: Kaden Smith and Allison Grant