Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Williams Ditch Road

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice Monday afternoon for Williams Ditch Road following a water main break.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact the office at (850) 968-5485