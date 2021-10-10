Atmore’s Muskogee Technology Named Alabama Small Manufacturer of the Year

The Business Council of Alabama has named Muskogee Technology in Atmore as the 2021 Small Manufacturer of the Year.

For over 25 years, Muskogee Technology has become a leader across multiple manufacturing sectors, including defense, aerospace and energy.

During the pandemic, the company was challenged to pivot business operations and create an array of lifesaving products.

Muskogee Technology delivered in a myriad of ways; the manufacturer produced well over 20,000 protective gowns for health care workers, designed and produced thousands of acrylic partitions and sneeze guards to separate workers from customers, and produced specialized hand sanitizer stands and iPad kiosks for touchless temperature screening.

“We are extremely excited to be recognized by BCA for our hard work and dedication to Alabamians,” said Westly L. Woodruff, Muscogee Technology president and CEO. “MT is humbled by this recognition and attribute the award to our individual and collective dedication to excellence, fortitude, and perseverance throughout such a difficult time in our history while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to a safe and productive 2022, within and for the State of Alabama’s manufacturing sector.”

MT employs over 75 people in Atmore. The company is an entity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a subsidiary of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority.

The Business Council of Alabama manufacturing awards were presented in partnership with the Alabama Technology Network.