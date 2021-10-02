Woman Went After Ex-boyfriend With Machete And Pickaxe, Broke His TV And Bit Him, ECSO Says

A Molino woman is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend with a machete, stealing several of his belongings, damaging his big screen television and biting him.

Lisa Marie Boyington, 37, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft, criminal mischief and battery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance in the 4300 block of Crary Road near Century. The victim stated that Boyington arrived his residence and accused him of sleeping with other women.

She then struck him in the hand with a machete, put her hands on his neck causing an injury, and swung a pickaxe and sling blade in his direction, according to an arrest report. However, the victim stated he was not in fear for his safety at the time.

Boyington also allegedly damaged his $700 QLED 55-inch curved television and knocked over his coffee table. She was also accused of stealing a $475 Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket, black leather chaps valued at $260, night vision binoculars worth $479 and a double-headed ax, the report continues.

The victim also said he was at a friend’s house in Molino about 2 a.m. the same day when Boyington arrived there and got mad because his friend’s wife was in her nightgown. An argument ensued, and which time Boyington bit him on the chest, according to the report.

Deputies noted the victim suffered a small cut on his hand, had red marks on his neck and a wound on his chest. Deputies found a sling blade and pickaxe on top of a shed at the victim’s Crary Road residence, and a cut mark in the hood of his lawn mower allegedly caused by the machete.

K-9 units from the Escambia County Road Prison, Century Correctional Institution and from the Department of Corrections in Santa Rosa County responded but were unable to locate Boyington.

An arrest report noted that deputies responded to the residence just over two months ago when Boyington allegedly committed aggravated assault on the same victim. She fled before a K-9 search and a warrant was issued.

Boyington remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday without bond.