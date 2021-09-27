Woman Injured In Highway 4 Wreck
One person was injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bratt.
The adult female driver of a Nissan Versa was westbound on Highway 4 near Godwin Cemetery Road when she ran off the road and crashed down into a concrete culvert at the entrance to Bratt Assembly of God Church.
She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments