Woman Injured In Highway 4 Wreck

One person was injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bratt.

The adult female driver of a Nissan Versa was westbound on Highway 4 near Godwin Cemetery Road when she ran off the road and crashed down into a concrete culvert at the entrance to Bratt Assembly of God Church.

She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.