Wahoos Postseason Aspirations Suffer Major Blow After 4-0 Defeat

Christopher Molina (W, 6-1) pitched a season-high eight shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out 10 as the Wahoos fell 4-0 on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Despite Birmingham and Montgomery’s contest being postponed due to weather, tonight’s loss sets the Wahoos three games behind the Barons with only four to play. With Birmingham owning the tiebreaker over the Wahoos, Pensacola playoff odds are now incredibly unlikely.

Both pitchers were off to flying starts to open the ball game. Max Meyer (L, 6-3) retired the opening 12 Trash Pandas to begin his outing. However, things went south for the Wahoos in the bottom of the fifth. After a leadoff single, Michael Cruz hit into a fielder’s choice; however, Demetrius Sims’s throw hit off the helmet of David MacKinnon and ricocheted into left field, setting up runners on the corners with nobody out. Torii Hunter Jr. immediately followed with an RBI double, giving Rocket City runners on second and third with nobody out and a 1-0 lead.

After a strikeout, Carlos Herrera hit a ground ball to second with the infield in. Sims came home with the throw, but his effort was slightly wide of the mark, forcing catcher Brian Navarreto to reach towards the first base side of the plate to make the catch before reaching back to tag the runner. In the process, Navarreto collided into Michael Cruz, dislodging the baseball, and ultimately forcing the Wahoos catcher to exit the game with a potential neck injury.

The Trash Pandas scored three in the frame and added a fourth run in the bottom of the sixth. Pensacola offensively was held to a lone hit on the night, and only had runners in scoring position once. Meyer left the game having thrown six innings and having surrendered four unearned runs while striking out seven. In his first season of professional baseball, Meyer posted a 2.41 ERA in 101 innings. He struck out 113 and only walked 40.

Pensacola will look to rebound on Thursday night with RHP Zach McCambley (1-6, 5.18). He will be opposed by RHP Sam Bachman.