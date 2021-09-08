Tropical System Moving Across Gulf; Rain Chance Increases This Afternoon

A tropical system is continuing to move across the Gulf of Mexico. There will also be in increased risk of rip currents at the coast. Most impacts from the system will be to our east, regardless of development.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.