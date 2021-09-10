Suspect Shot By Deputy On Pensacola Beach

September 10, 2021

A grand theft suspect was shot by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Friday morning on Pensacola Beach.

About 4:37 a.m.,  deputies made made contact with 25-year old Ryan Nathaniel Bass, who was on foot in the 16-block of Via De Luna Drive. When deputies made contact with Bass, he pulled what Sheriff Chip Simmons described as “about a 10-inch knife ” out of his backpack.

“He left the sidewalk area to approach them (deputies), they were still in the roadway, on their four-wheeler. Again refusing commands, he approached them, got close enough where they felt like their life was in danger, and they fired at him, striking him in the hand,” Simmons continued.

Bass was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.

Pictured: Ryan Nathaniel Bass as seen in a December 2020 mugshot.

Comments

6 Responses to “Suspect Shot By Deputy On Pensacola Beach”

  1. AC on September 10th, 2021 10:48 am

    “Stupid is as stupid does”
    - Forrest Gump’s mama

  2. Woodrow Melvin, Jr. on September 10th, 2021 10:46 am

    This is a story of an officer involved shooting at its best! If these officers had not used deadly force in their defense this idiot might have wounded or killed one of them. Had they not used it sensibly and with some restraint, he probably would not have survivable wounds. Their judgment in the use of force was superb. Most people fall down when you shoot them in the foot.

  3. Mr. Nobody on September 10th, 2021 10:19 am

    This is a prime example of why every citizen should be armed. You never know when some criminal with a weapon will try to commit bodily harm. The deputies did exactly what we are trained to do. Again every citizen who can legally carry should always carry

  4. Ronnie on September 10th, 2021 9:52 am

    This is what happens when you bring a knife to a gun fight.

  5. northofI10 on September 10th, 2021 9:32 am

    ‘Knife wielding suspect’ & ‘aggressively approached’ [officers]. No deputies were injured in the incident. Good job deputies. IF you are armed and decide to go after law enforcement officers-you get what you deserve.

  6. Adam on September 10th, 2021 8:53 am

    Hey Dummy, you don’t take a knife to a gun fight.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 