Suspect Shot By Deputy On Pensacola Beach
September 10, 2021
A grand theft suspect was shot by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Friday morning on Pensacola Beach.
About 4:37 a.m., deputies made made contact with 25-year old Ryan Nathaniel Bass, who was on foot in the 16-block of Via De Luna Drive. When deputies made contact with Bass, he pulled what Sheriff Chip Simmons described as “about a 10-inch knife ” out of his backpack.
“He left the sidewalk area to approach them (deputies), they were still in the roadway, on their four-wheeler. Again refusing commands, he approached them, got close enough where they felt like their life was in danger, and they fired at him, striking him in the hand,” Simmons continued.
Bass was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.
Pictured: Ryan Nathaniel Bass as seen in a December 2020 mugshot.
Comments
6 Responses to “Suspect Shot By Deputy On Pensacola Beach”
“Stupid is as stupid does”
- Forrest Gump’s mama
This is a story of an officer involved shooting at its best! If these officers had not used deadly force in their defense this idiot might have wounded or killed one of them. Had they not used it sensibly and with some restraint, he probably would not have survivable wounds. Their judgment in the use of force was superb. Most people fall down when you shoot them in the foot.
This is a prime example of why every citizen should be armed. You never know when some criminal with a weapon will try to commit bodily harm. The deputies did exactly what we are trained to do. Again every citizen who can legally carry should always carry
This is what happens when you bring a knife to a gun fight.
‘Knife wielding suspect’ & ‘aggressively approached’ [officers]. No deputies were injured in the incident. Good job deputies. IF you are armed and decide to go after law enforcement officers-you get what you deserve.
Hey Dummy, you don’t take a knife to a gun fight.