Suspect Shot By Deputy On Pensacola Beach

A grand theft suspect was shot by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Friday morning on Pensacola Beach.

About 4:37 a.m., deputies made made contact with 25-year old Ryan Nathaniel Bass, who was on foot in the 16-block of Via De Luna Drive. When deputies made contact with Bass, he pulled what Sheriff Chip Simmons described as “about a 10-inch knife ” out of his backpack.

“He left the sidewalk area to approach them (deputies), they were still in the roadway, on their four-wheeler. Again refusing commands, he approached them, got close enough where they felt like their life was in danger, and they fired at him, striking him in the hand,” Simmons continued.

Bass was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.

Pictured: Ryan Nathaniel Bass as seen in a December 2020 mugshot.