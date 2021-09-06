Seasonable Labor Day, Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.