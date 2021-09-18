Santa Rosa Man Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of Juvenile

A 63-year old Santa Rosa County man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile male.

Leonard Starke was convicted by a jury of sexual battery on a victim helpless to resist. Prosecutors said on July 15, 2021, Starke gave alcohol to the minor and committed sexual battery on him while he was asleep.

As a prison releasee reoffender, Starke was sentenced to a mandatory life in prison.

“The Office of the State Attorney recognizes that the protection of our youth is paramount to the safety and security of our community,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said in a news release.