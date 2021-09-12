One Person Injured In Century Drive-by Shooting Sunday Morning

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Hilltop Road, about one-third of mile off Highway 4A, about 5:30 a.m.

ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson said a residence and car were struck with multiple rounds. She said a male was struck in the calf and was treated for his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.

There was no suspect information available. Escambia County EMS also responded.

The investigation is continuing.

