One Person Injured In Century Drive-by Shooting Sunday Morning

September 12, 2021

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Hilltop Road, about one-third of mile off Highway 4A, about 5:30 a.m.

ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson said a residence and car were struck with multiple rounds. She said a male was struck in the calf and was treated for his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.

There was no suspect information available. Escambia County EMS also responded.

The investigation is continuing.

b

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 