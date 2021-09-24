Northview Celebrates Senior Night With 3-1 Win Over Jay (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs celebrated their senior Thursday night before celebrating a big 3-1 win over the Jay Royals.

Northview defeated Jay 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.

The Chiefs honored eight senior players: Nevaeh Brown, Mia Starns, Kinzey Powell, Cassie Davis, Grayson James, Taylor Levins, Kayla Dixon and Payton Gilchrist.

For a senior night and game action photo gallery, click or tap here.

