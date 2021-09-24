Man Enters Plea, To Be Sentenced For Murdering A Former Molino Fire Chief

September 24, 2021

An Escambia County man will be sentenced in late October for the murder of a former Molino fire chief.

Jared Cordel Clakley, 31, entered a plea of no contest to a charge of second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the shooting death of Gary Diamond.

Diamond was shot and killed outside his Molino Road home shortly after 3:30 a.m. on December 26, 2020.

Three witnesses told deputies that Clakley fired four or five shots at Diamond before fleeing in his vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle wrecked near Highway 95A and Molino Road, but Clakley had fled. A K-9 unit was deployed to track him down. He was later located at a family member’s home near Holsberry Place.

Pictured: The scene of the murder in the 400 block of Molino Road early in the morning on December 26, 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 