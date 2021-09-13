Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter Following Fatal Airport Boulevard Pedestrian Crash

September 13, 2021

An Escambia County man is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash Monday morning on Airport Boulevard.

A pedestrian was walking westbound on an Airport Boulevard sidewalk, between The Fresh Market and Sam’s’ Club, when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by 74-year old A.O. Godwin.

The name of the victim has not been released, but Pensacola Police have confirmed the victim was not a student at nearby Washington High School.

Airport Boulevard was closed for several hours due to the crash but has since reopened.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 