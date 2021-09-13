Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter Following Fatal Airport Boulevard Pedestrian Crash

An Escambia County man is charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash Monday morning on Airport Boulevard.

A pedestrian was walking westbound on an Airport Boulevard sidewalk, between The Fresh Market and Sam’s’ Club, when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by 74-year old A.O. Godwin.

The name of the victim has not been released, but Pensacola Police have confirmed the victim was not a student at nearby Washington High School.

Airport Boulevard was closed for several hours due to the crash but has since reopened.

