Make Plans Now For Your Child On Sept. 22, It’s An Early School Release Day

Parents of Escambia County School District students take note….Wednesday, September 22 is an early release day.

Early release days offer teachers and staff the opportunity for professional development, according to the district.

On all early release dates, schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided.

In addition to September 22, there will also be early release days on November 3 and January 26. Early release times for each school are below.