Friday Night North Escambia Area High School Football Scores
September 3, 2021
Here are Friday night’s high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Gulf Breeze 14, Tate 0 (Photo gallery coming Saturday)
- West Florida 24, Pine Forest 14
- Washington, 21 Pensacola High 3
- Escambia 35, Gulfport (MS) 28
- Milton 32, Pensacola Catholic 30
- Freeport 51, Jay 12
- Northview 43, Lighthouse 28 (Thursday night, click for story, photos)
- Pace – Bye week
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0
- Escambia Academy 34, Patrician Academy 14
- Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- T.R. Miller 36, Cottage 6
- Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6
Pictured: The Tate Aggies gain yardage against the Gulf Breeze Dolphins Friday night at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
