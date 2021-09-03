Friday Night North Escambia Area High School Football Scores

September 3, 2021

Here are Friday night’s high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 54,  Southern Choctaw 0
  • Escambia Academy 34, Patrician Academy 14
  • Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • T.R. Miller 36, Cottage 6
  • Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Tate Aggies gain yardage against the Gulf Breeze Dolphins Friday night at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

