Friday Night North Escambia Area High School Football Scores

Here are Friday night’s high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Gulf Breeze 14, Tate 0 (Photo gallery coming Saturday)

West Florida 24, Pine Forest 14

Washington, 21 Pensacola High 3

Escambia 35, Gulfport (MS) 28

Milton 32, Pensacola Catholic 30

Freeport 51, Jay 12

Northview 43, Lighthouse 28 (Thursday night, click for story, photos)

Pace – Bye week

ALABAMA

Flomaton 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Escambia Academy 34, Patrician Academy 14

Mobile Christian 34, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage 6

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

Pictured: The Tate Aggies gain yardage against the Gulf Breeze Dolphins Friday night at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.