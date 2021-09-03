Northview Chiefs Beat Lighthouse Academy (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs won their home opener 43-28 over Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Thursday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs headed into the game with just two days to practice. Hurricane Ida canceled school practices on Monday, leaving just Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the Thursday night game.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

With Lighthouse up 12-9, Northview’s Travis Nelson picked off a Lighthouse pass to put Chiefs within range. Jamarkus Jefferson was in from 6 yards out to put the Chief back on top 16-12.

On the next possession, Kaden Odom as defensive back picked off another Lighthouse pass. As quarterback, Odom then found Luke Bridges to give the Chiefs a 22-12 advantage.

With a few ticks of the clock to go in the half, Wyatt Scruggs returned a kick 90 yards to give Northview the lead 29-28 headed into the half.

A long Odom run increased Northview’s lead to 36-28 in the third, and Jefferson sealed the win in the fourth with another TD.

The Chiefs were coming off a 38-14 loss to Flomaton last week. Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson had first half touchdowns of 17 and 3 yards in the first half before the Hurricanes scores 32 unanswered points in the second half. Lighthouse season opened with the Chiefs.

Northview (1-1) hits Pensacola Bay Bridge on September 10 to take on Gulf Breeze.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for a photo gallery with the band and cheerleaders to be published over the weekend.)

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.