First Escambia County COVID-19 Death Report Issued Since June; Hospitalizations Decline

September 16, 2021

For the first time since June, we have some information about the number of COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County.

The CDC is now reporting weekly county by county COVID-19 death information for Florida — over three months since the Florida Department of Health ceased death reports.

The new data released Wednesday shows 26 people died from COVID-19 in the past seven days in Escambia County, and 24 died in Santa Rosa County.

Escambia County commissioners and media organizations, including NorthEscambia.com, have asked for death reports from state officials for months.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decline in Escambia County, now at their lowest level since early August. There were 236 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Wednesday, six of those under age 18. Two weeks ago, there were 344 hospitalizations.

Written by William Reynolds 

 