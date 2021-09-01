Escambia School District Bus Drivers, Other Support Personnel To Receive Raises

The Escambia County School District has reached a pay raise agreement for all educational support personnel (ESP), including bus drivers.

With the proposed agreement with the Escambia Educational Staff Professionals union, bus drivers will receive at least a 4% pay hike. A new, incoming bus driver will now earn $14.72 per hour, with training opportunities to receive a 50 cent increase.

The agreement, according to the district, will meet the school board’s goal to pay over $15 an hour to bus drivers

“We are excited about the pay increase for bus drivers and the potential to have an hourly wage over $15 an hour,” Superintendent Tim Smith said. “This increase will better compensate our bus drivers and help to recruit new drivers. We are also excited to be able to provide all other support personnel the equivalent of a 4% raise.”

For all other support personnel, an agreement was reached to increase the entire salary schedule by 2%, and give current employees a step-raise that is approximately an additional 2% for an overall raise of 4%. Furthermore, an additional Step has been created to allow for the promotion of our most veteran employees. A new employee on Pay Grade 9 will now immediately begin at Step 2, with a starting hourly wage of $10.17.

All impacted employees will have the chance to vote on the proposal. If ratified, the school board will then vote on the new agreement. If passed, the new salaries will soon go into effect retroactive to July 1, 2021.