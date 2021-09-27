Escambia County School District Websites Go Down

The main Escambia County School District website is down. Many, websites for individual schools and centers are also down.

The district has established temporary website for use during the outage:

http://www1.escambia.k12.fl.us/

The district is working with the website host to correct the problem. The problem was reported before 10 a.m., and the sites were still down about noon.

When it’s working, the normal district site can be accessed at:

http://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/