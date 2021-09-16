Elevated Flash Flood Risk Continues

An elevated flooding risk will continue through Friday as heavy rain continues to move through the area. A flash flood watch is in effect.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Rest Of Today: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Tonight: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Friday: Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Friday Night: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Saturday: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.