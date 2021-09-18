Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In Walnut Hill

One person was seriously injured in single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in Walnut Hill.

The driver lost control on North Cypress Street just off Arthur Brown Road and crashed into a tree about 1:45 a.m. The driver was transported as a trauma alert to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.