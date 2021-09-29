Do Over: Century Meets Again To Approve Tentative Tax Increase, New Budget

The Town of Century held a special council meeting Tuesday evening to redo a previous meeting to pass a tentative property tax increase and budget for the next fiscal year after botching the process on the first try.

The votes taken Tuesday give tentative, approval to a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 7.61% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8553 mills. The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. Anything greater than the rolled-back rate is a tax increase.

The town gave tentative approval to a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, up from $4.14 million during the current fiscal year. The increase is mostly due to income from grants.

Council member James Smith joined the meeting by Zoom audio in time for the budget vote, saying he had trouble getting into the meeting call. Council member James Smith did not attend or take part in the Zoom call.

The town won’t officially have a budget in place when their new fiscal year begins on October 1. The council will vote on final final approval of the tax rate and budget during a meeting at 7:15 p.m. on October 4.

Pictured: A special Century Town Council meeting Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.