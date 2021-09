COVID-19 Testing Available Wednesday And Friday In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 testing this week in Cantonment.

The drive-thru testing will be available at Cantonment Pediatrics from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Community Health said that due to exceedingly high demand, the availability of rapid tests cannot be guaranteed at this time.

Cantonment Pediatrics is at 470 South Highway 29.