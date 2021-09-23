COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Escambia County The Lowest Since July

September 23, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County have fallen to their lowest level since July 30.

On September 22, there were 158 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. That compares to 236 a week ago and nearly 400 about a month ago.

At Ascension Sacred Heart, there were 72 people being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 110 one week ago. More than 90 percent of  the hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Ascension Sacred Heart are not vaccinated.

“The continued decline in hospitalizations is good news for the community and our healthcare staff,” said Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. “But this is not the time COVID-19 to think the threat is going away. We encourage everyone to help us stop COVID-19 spread by wearing masks in congested indoor spaces, social distancing, and, most important, getting the vaccine. Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus.”

Chart data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphic: City of Pensacola.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 