COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Escambia County The Lowest Since July

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County have fallen to their lowest level since July 30.

On September 22, there were 158 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. That compares to 236 a week ago and nearly 400 about a month ago.

At Ascension Sacred Heart, there were 72 people being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 110 one week ago. More than 90 percent of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Ascension Sacred Heart are not vaccinated.

“The continued decline in hospitalizations is good news for the community and our healthcare staff,” said Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. “But this is not the time COVID-19 to think the threat is going away. We encourage everyone to help us stop COVID-19 spread by wearing masks in congested indoor spaces, social distancing, and, most important, getting the vaccine. Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus.”

Chart data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphic: City of Pensacola.