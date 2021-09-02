Company Notifies Century They Are Building AT&T Tower, Increases Lease Payment

Developers have notified the Town of Century that they are commencing construction of a new 305 foot tall cell tower for AT&T at a local park.

Earlier this year, the town council approved a five-year lease with options out to 40 years with Diamond Towers for an AT&T tower on a parcel of land in the town’s Anthony Pleasant Park off West Highway 4. It’s small area tucked away essentially at the back of the park.

Diamond Towers had leased the property at $1,000 for a year. Now that they are moving forward with construction, the lease payment has increased to $1,500 per month for at least five years. There will be another $500 per month due for any additional cellular providers collocated on the tower in the future. There are annual options for slight increases.

Construction on the tower is expected to take just a few months. The tower area will be fenced to prevent access by those using the park.