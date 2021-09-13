Man Cashed Check Stolen From Cantonment Mailbox, Forged Another, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man is accused of trying to cash a check stolen from a mailbox on East Kingsfield Road, cashing second fake check and pawning a gun.

Allen Alberto Maddox, Jr., 48, was charged with felony counts of uttering a forged check, uttering a false instrument, defrauding a money service business, grand theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that on June 23 he placed three envelopes containing checks in his empty mailbox for pick up. The checks were payable to Gulf Power, a $1,400 check to a mortgage company and a third to another company. The following day, he received a call from his credit union asking if he had written a $1,400 check to anyone local, and he stated that he had not. He obtained the information to contact Cash Any Checks on Pensacola Boulevard.

He contacted the check cashing business to find a male was at the location trying to cash a $1,400 check made out to “Allen Maddox”. Maddox left the store before law enforcement could be contacted. The company sent a copy of the check to the victim, who turned to the internet to find Maddox’s previous arrests and photos in a jail view log and Facebook. He sent the photos back to the check cashing business, which confirmed the pictured man was the one that attempted to cash the fraudulent check.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the check did appear to be altered, and Maddox was identified from a lineup.

In late July, Maddox was identified as the person that allegedly cashed a fraudulent $865 check at National Check Cashing on Mobile Highway. According to an arrest report, Maddox provided his photo identification and fingerprint when cashing the check, which had an inconsistent check number and an nonexistent routing number.

And in August, Maddox allegedly pawned a revolver for $350 after asking for $500. Maddox provided his photo identification and fingerprint at the time, according to the arrest report. The firearm was was not listed as stolen.

Maddox remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $15,000.