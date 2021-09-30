Chance Of Rain Again For Thursday; Drier Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 81.